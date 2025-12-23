The Commanders placed Lane (ankle) on injured reserve Monday.

The rookie fourth-rounder was already unlikely to play against the Cowboys on Christmas Day due to an ankle injury he sustained during Saturday's loss to the Eagles, and his placement on IR means he won't be available for Washington's final two games of the regular season. Lane will finish his first NFL regular season with 16 catches (on 32 targets) for 225 yards across 15 games, though he failed to record a reception in each of the four games following the Commanders' Week 12 bye. His impact was felt more on special teams as a returner, where he turned 23 punt returns into 314 yards and two touchdowns and logged 56 yards on three kickoff returns.