Commanders' John Bates: Done for night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bates (groin) has been ruled out for remainder of Thursday's contest against the Packers.
Bates suffered a groin injury in the first half, and he will now be forced to sit out the rest of the game. In his place, Ben Sinnott will likely continue to see an increase in workload at tight end.
