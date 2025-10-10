Bates (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Bates likely tweaked his shoulder during the Commanders' Week 5 win over the Chargers. He opened the week as a limited practice participant Thursday, but his ability to participate without restrictions Friday indicates that he should be good to go against the Bears on Monday. Bates played 41 snaps (30 on offense, 11 on special teams) and caught his first pass of the regular season for nine yards.