The Commanders claimed Osborn off waivers Wednesday.

The Patriots waived Osborn on Tuesday, moving forward with Kendrick Bourne and a slew of young players in their WR room. The Commanders jumped at the opportunity to add a veteran WR with considerable starting experience, having recently learned that Noah Brown is likely to miss the rest of the season with a kidney injury. Osborn doesn't profile as a one-for-one replacement, but he could end up being part of the plan to replace Brown, potentially splitting snaps with Olamide Zaccheaus, Dyami Brown and Luke McCaffrey behind No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin.