Osborn was released by the Commanders on Tuesday, Zach Selby of the team's official website reports.

Osborn will hit free agency after compiling five receptions for 35 yards while appearing in all three preseason games with Washington. The wide receiver played in eight regular-season contests with the Patriots and Commanders in 2024, catching seven of 18 targets for 57 yards and a touchdown. Osborn will likely find another opportunity in the near future.