Commanders' Noah Brown: Full listing Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (groin/knee) was listed as full on Thursday's injury report.
One day removed from being limited after his practice window opened earlier this week, Brown already is back to all listed activity, but it remains to be seen if the Commanders will activate him from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos. Such a transaction will need to occur by Saturday afternoon, assuming the team doesn't rule him out on Friday's practice report.