The Texans hosted Ekuale (knee) for a workout Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ekuale spent the majority of the 2025 season on the Steelers' injured reserve after tearing his ACL in late October. He's been cleared to work out with teams and will look to catch on with an organization in need of depth on the defensive line. Ekuale's most productive season was in 2024 as a member of the Patriots, when he recorded 52 tackles (24 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 16 regular-season games, starting in all of them.