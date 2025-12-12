Achane (ribs) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Achane wore a red non-contact jersey at practice Friday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports, but he appeared to be running at full speed without signs of discomfort. Per Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post, the standout running back is testing forms of protective equipment he could use to guard his ribs during Monday's road matchup against the Steelers, while Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins do expect Achane to be available versus Pittsburgh. That said, after the impressive showing Jaylen Wright logged Week 14, Miami could opt to assign Achane less touches than his workhorse role usually entails, even if he's active Week 15. He'll have one final chance to handle contact reps at Saturday's practice.