Sanders (hip) had his 21-day window opened to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.

Sanders has been sidelined for the entirety of the regular season to this point while nursing a hip injury he suffered in August. He will now have a 21-day practice window opened, and he's eligible to be added to the active roster at any point in that time frame. Riley Patterson has operated as Miami's starting kicker so far this year, going 24-for-26 on field-goal attempts, including 2-for-3 from 50-plus yards, so there's no guarantee that the Dolphins activate Sanders this season.