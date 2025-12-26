Sanders (hip), who remains on IR, was limited in practice Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that the team hasn't yet decided whether Sanders or Riley Patterson will start Sunday versus Tampa Bay in the event that both kickers are available, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. Sanders has spent the entire regular season to date on IR, paving the way for Patterson to kick in all 15 of Miami's games so far. Patterson has been reliable in that span, converting 24 of 26 field-goal tries and all but one of his 32 PATs. Sanders remains under contract with the Dolphins through the 2026 campaign, which will be the final season of the five-year, $22 million deal he inked with the team in February of 2021.