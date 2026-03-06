Sanders (hip) is in line to be released by Miami, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Sanders' release comes as no surprise, after he missed the entire 2025 campaign due to a hip injury suffered in training camp and Riley Patterson impressed in his stead as the Dolphins' starting kicker. Miami opened Sanders' practice window in Week 16, and though the team did not ultimately activate him from IR, it appears he's now healthy and ready to search for a new starting opportunity in the league. He converted a career-high 37 of 41 field-goal attempts (90 percent) while playing all 17 regular-season games in 2024, in addition to 26 of 28 extra-point tries.