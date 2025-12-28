Wright rushed five times for 56 yards in the Dolphins' 20-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The backup running back flashed with a 32-yard run, the longest of his two-year career. Wright also had scored touchdowns in two of the previous three contests and eclipsed 100 yards in one of them, so he's delivered some deep-league, late-season utility behind De'Von Achane. Wright could be the beneficiary of some extra run if head coach Mike McDaniel opts to reduce the snaps of some of his top players in a Week 18 road matchup against the Patriots.