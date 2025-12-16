Wright rushed once for two yards and brought in his only target for nine yards in the Dolphins' 28-15 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.

One game after logging a career-high 24 carries against the Jets due to De'Von Achane's early exit with a ribs injury, Wright reverted to a bit role Monday night despite Ollie Gordon exiting due to an ankle injury in the second quarter. Wright did record only the second catch of his career, but with Achane healthy and capable of playing all three downs, Wright looks likely to remain minimally involved over the final three games of the season, even if Gordon is sidelined for any period of time.