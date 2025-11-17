Wright rushed once for four yards during Miami's 16-13 overtime win over the Commanders in Madrid on Sunday.

Wright worked behind standout De'Vone Achane (172 yards from scrimmage) as well as Ollie Gordon (nine carries for 45 yards and one score) again Sunday. He had worked as the No. 2 back behind Achane in Week 10, but that opportunity came due to Gordon managing an ankle injury, which he's now fully recovered from. The Dolphins will go on bye Week 12, so Wright's next chance to handle reserve duties will come Sunday, Nov. 30 versus the Saints in Week 13.