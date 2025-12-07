Wright rushed 24 times for 107 yards and a touchdown but didn't catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Jets.

Wright's two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter came prior to De'Von Achane's second-quarter departure from the game due to a rib injury. Ollie Gordon added a touchdown run in the second half but posted only 17 rushing yards on his five carries. If Achane doesn't return in Week 15 against the Steelers, Wright could work as the lead back ahead of Gordon in a Dolphins offense that relies heavily on its running backs.