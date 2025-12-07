Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Tops 100 yards as Achane gets hurt
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright rushed 24 times for 107 yards and a touchdown but didn't catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Jets.
Wright's two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter came prior to De'Von Achane's second-quarter departure from the game due to a rib injury. Ollie Gordon added a touchdown run in the second half but posted only 17 rushing yards on his five carries. If Achane doesn't return in Week 15 against the Steelers, Wright could work as the lead back ahead of Gordon in a Dolphins offense that relies heavily on its running backs.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Splits carries with Gordon•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Logs one carry in OT win•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Works as No. 2 back in upset win•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Suiting up for Week 10•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Inactive Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Gets involved in win over Falcons•