Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Splits carries with Gordon
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright carried the ball three times for 16 yards during Sunday's 21-17 win over the Saints.
Wright logged the same amount of carries as No. 2 running back Ollie Gordon, who garnered 10 rushing yards. Meanwhile, De'Von Achane racked up 134 rushing yards and one touchdown across his 22 carries. Wright will continue competing with Gordon for reserve opportunities as the Dolphins head into a Week 14 divisional matchup against the Jets.
