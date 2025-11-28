default-cbs-image
Douglas (foot) is questionable for Miami's matchup versus the Saints on Sunday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.

Douglas has missed the past two games with a foot injury but should have a chance to make his return Sunday. If the 30-year-old is unable to play however, Minkah Fitzpatrick will likely shift over to slot corner, while Ifeatu Melifonwu should see increased playing time at safety.

