Douglas (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Douglas played just 74 percent of defensive snaps during Miami's win over the Jets in Week 14 after having played 100 percent of snaps Week 13, so it's possible he suffered his foot injury during the game against New York. He made a tremendous impact for the Dolphins versus the Jets, with two tackles and five defensed passes, including one interception. Douglas will reprise a crucial starting role in Miami's secondary versus the Steelers on Monday, as long as he's able to gain clearance.