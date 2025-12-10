Douglas registered two tackles and five defensed passes, including an interception, Sunday in a 34-10 win against the Jets.

Douglas dominated as a ballhawk in the rout, nearly doubling his previous season total with an impressive five defensed passes. Among those was a pickoff late in the second quarter that occurred on Miami's goal line to prevent a Jets score. That was Douglas' second interception of the campaign, and his 11 defensed passes are two shy of his career-high regular-season mark.