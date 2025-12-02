Douglas recorded six total tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's 21-17 win over New Orleans.

Douglas made his return to action after missing two weeks with a foot injury, most notably jumping in front of a pass from Tyler Shough in the second quarter for an interception. The pick was his first of the season, and he's now registered 42 total tackles (29 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding six passes defensed and a forced fumble over 10 games this year.