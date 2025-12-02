Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Secures interception in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Douglas recorded six total tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's 21-17 win over New Orleans.
Douglas made his return to action after missing two weeks with a foot injury, most notably jumping in front of a pass from Tyler Shough in the second quarter for an interception. The pick was his first of the season, and he's now registered 42 total tackles (29 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding six passes defensed and a forced fumble over 10 games this year.
More News
-
Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Cleared to play New Orleans•
-
Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Questionable vs. Saints•
-
Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Still dealing with injury•
-
Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Sidelined for Madrid game•
-
Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Questionable for Madrid game•
-
Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Limited Thursday•