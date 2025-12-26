Dodson (chest) practiced in full Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dodson is listed as having logged a DNP/LP/FP practice slate leading up to Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, which seemingly bodes well for his chances of gaining clearance for Week 17. The starting middle linebacker is managing a chest injury sustained Week 16 versus Cincinnati. His availability, or lack thereof, will be made official roughly 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.