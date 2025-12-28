Dolphins' Tyrel Dodson: Cleared to play Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dodson (chest) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Dodson drew the questionable tag for Week 17 after a DNP/LP/FP practice log, and he has been cleared to play Sunday after going through pregame warmups. In the four games since the Dolphins' Week 12 bye, Dodson has accumulated 29 tackles (19 solo) and two pass defenses (one interception).
