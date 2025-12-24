Dodson logged eight tackles (five solo) during Miami's loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Dodson finished second on the team in tackles behind Jordyn Brooks' 14 (nine solo) during the loss. The 27-year-old has already compiled a career-best 116 tackles (68 solo), including 4.0 sacks, and one interception across 14 outings, and he'll look to keep producing during the Week 17 matchup versus Tampa Bay.