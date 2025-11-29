Hurts completed 19 of 34 passes for 230 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Friday's 24-15 loss to the Bears. He added four rushes for 31 yards but also lost a fumble.

Hurts failed to move the Eagles' offense in the first half, as he was regularly off target and totaled only 57 passing yards on 10 attempts. He was more effective in the second half, connecting with A.J. Brown on several long completions -- including 33 and four-yard touchdown strikes. Even Hurts' effort in the final two quarters was hampered by two turnovers, however, including a fumble on a tush push deep in Bears' territory. While he has been inconsistent leading the Philadelphia offense, Hurts has multiple touchdowns in consecutive games and four of his last six contests.