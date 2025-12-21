Hurts completed 22 of 30 passes for 185 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Saturday's 29-18 win over the Eagles. He added seven rushes for 40 yards.

Hurts had an accurate game as a passer, but he worked primarily in short and intermediate areas of the field. Nevertheless, he managed a 24-yard completion to A.J. Brown and also tallied touchdown passes from five and 15 yards away. Hurts also showed some aggression on the ground, logging his highest rushing total since Week 4. He'll draw a tough Week 17 matchup against the Bills, though he has gotten back on track in recent weeks by tallying multiple scores in four of his last five matchups.