Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL WAS -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 19th ROSTERED 99% YTD Stats RUYDS 729 REC 17 REYDS 144 TD 8 FPTS/G 12.4 Robinson is in a slump coming into Week 17 against Atlanta, but he's still worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Atlanta has allowed a running back to score at least 16.4 PPR points in three games, and hopefully, Robinson is involved in the passing game since the Falcons are No. 1 in most receptions allowed to opposing running backs. Robinson has combined for just 13.8 PPR points in his past two outings against New Orleans and Philadelphia, and he's due for a big performance. He scored 17.9 PPR points in Week 13 against Tennessee, which was his last productive game, and he scored at least 13.1 PPR points in seven of his first 10 contests this season. I'm expecting him to be in that range, and he should be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues against the Falcons.

Ameer Abdullah RB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO LV -1.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 66% YTD Stats RUYDS 196 REC 37 REYDS 229 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.2 Abdullah and Alexander Mattison are both in play as potential starters this week against the Saints. They split touches in Week 16 against Jacksonville in the first game without Sincere McCormick (ankle), with Mattison playing 57 percent of the snaps and Abdullah at 43 percent. Mattison had 12 carries for 27 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 29 yards on seven targets, while Abdullah had seven carries for 38 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 47 yards on six targets. I like Abdullah slightly better than Mattison in PPR, and he's now scored at least 17.5 PPR points in three of his past five games. He also has 12 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets in his past two outings. The Saints are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and three Packers running backs just scored touchdowns against New Orleans in Week 16.