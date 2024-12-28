J.K. Dobbins (knee) will return in Week 17 at New England after missing the past four games, and he's worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. He's one of my favorite sleepers for championship week.
There's obvious risk in trusting Dobbins due to his lengthy absence. But prior to getting hurt in Week 12 against Baltimore, Dobbins had scored at least 16.8 PPR points in three of his past four games and was a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues.
It also helps Dobbins that Gus Edwards (ankle) is out for Week 17, so Dobbins should get a sizable workload. And the matchup against the Patriots is favorable since New England is No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs.
Three running backs in the past three games against the Patriots have rushed for at least 96 yards. And a running back has scored at least 17.3 PPR points against New England in four games in a row.
I'm glad Dobbins is back for this game and ready to go at 100 percent. He could help Fantasy managers in a big way with Edwards out, as well as this matchup against the Patriots.
Week 17 Sleepers
Sleepers
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Stafford has been a bad Fantasy quarterback in his past two games against San Francisco and the Jets, but both of those outings were on the road in bad weather. He returns home in Week 17 against the Cardinals, and he should deliver a standout performance. In his past four home games since Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp have been healthy, Stafford has scored at least 23.2 Fantasy points three times. And the Cardinals just allowed Bryce Young to score 31.1 Fantasy points in Week 16. Stafford should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.
Brock Purdy QB
SF San Francisco • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Purdy once again played well coming off a loss, and the Dolphins just beat the 49ers 29-17 in Week 16. He's now scored at least 25.1 Fantasy points in five of his past six games coming off a loss, and he should have the chance for another solid outing in Week 17 against the Lions. Detroit has allowed at least 26.8 Fantasy points to an opposing quarterback in three of its past four games, and Purdy should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.
Drake Maye QB
NE New England • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Maye has the chance for a decent game in Week 17 against the Chargers. He comes into this matchup having scored at least 19.5 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including 21.4 points at Buffalo in Week 16. The Chargers have allowed consecutive quarterbacks to score at least 25 Fantasy points with Baker Mayfield and Bo Nix, and Maye could be a good flier if you need a starter in Week 17, especially if you're looking for a Jalen Hurts (concussion) replacement.
Bryce Young QB
CAR Carolina • #9
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Young could have all of his weapons available for Week 17 at Tampa Bay with Adam Thielen off the injury report, and Xavier Legette (hip/wrist) is listed as questionable. Along with Jalen Coker and David Moore, Young should have the chance for a quality outing against the Buccaneers, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Young scored 31.1 Fantasy points against Arizona in Week 16, and he scored 25.6 points in his last meeting with Tampa Bay in Week 13. Young could be a solid replacement if you need a starter in Week 17, given the matchup.
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Robinson is in a slump coming into Week 17 against Atlanta, but he's still worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Atlanta has allowed a running back to score at least 16.4 PPR points in three games, and hopefully, Robinson is involved in the passing game since the Falcons are No. 1 in most receptions allowed to opposing running backs. Robinson has combined for just 13.8 PPR points in his past two outings against New Orleans and Philadelphia, and he's due for a big performance. He scored 17.9 PPR points in Week 13 against Tennessee, which was his last productive game, and he scored at least 13.1 PPR points in seven of his first 10 contests this season. I'm expecting him to be in that range, and he should be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues against the Falcons.
LV Las Vegas • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Abdullah and Alexander Mattison are both in play as potential starters this week against the Saints. They split touches in Week 16 against Jacksonville in the first game without Sincere McCormick (ankle), with Mattison playing 57 percent of the snaps and Abdullah at 43 percent. Mattison had 12 carries for 27 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 29 yards on seven targets, while Abdullah had seven carries for 38 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 47 yards on six targets. I like Abdullah slightly better than Mattison in PPR, and he's now scored at least 17.5 PPR points in three of his past five games. He also has 12 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets in his past two outings. The Saints are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and three Packers running backs just scored touchdowns against New Orleans in Week 16.
Tyjae Spears RB
TEN Tennessee • #2
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It wouldn't surprise me if Tony Pollard has a big game this week against the Jaguars, especially if the Titans are playing with a lead. Jacksonville is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Pollard had a solid game against the Jaguars in Week 14 with 21 carries for 102 yards and two catches for 22 yards on two targets. But in the past two games, Tennessee has fallen behind early against Cincinnati and Indianapolis, which has helped Spears play more snaps than Pollard. Spears scored at least 21.6 PPR points in each of those two games, with four total touchdowns and nine catches for 126 yards on 11 targets. But he also has just 14 carries for 32 yards over that span as well. The game script matters a lot here, but Spears is worth using as at least a flex option in all leagues.
TB Tampa Bay • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
McMillan is hot heading into Week 17 against Carolina, and I'm willing to trust him as a borderline starter in all leagues. He had five catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in Week 16 at Dallas, and that's now 14 catches for 191 yards and four touchdowns in his past three games. He's scored at least 16.7 PPR points in each outing, and he continues to be a go-to guy for Baker Mayfield. This should be a fun game for McMillan and Mike Evans in this matchup with the Panthers.
SF San Francisco • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Jennings and Deebo Samuel should have the chance to play well in Week 17 against the Lions, and both are worth using as borderline starters in all leagues. Jennings is due for a big game after scoring 9.1 PPR points or less in each of the past two games against the Rams and Dolphins. And Samuel is coming off his best game of the season at Miami with 25.1 PPR points, so hopefully, he'll stay hot against Detroit. The Lions are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven receivers have scored at least 14 PPR points against Detroit in the past five games. This game could be a high-scoring affair, and Jennings and Samuel should take advantage of this matchup at home.
TEN Tennessee
Age: 30 • Experience: 6 yrs.
We'll see what happens with Christian Watson (knee) in this game at Minnesota, but if he's out, then that improves the outlook for Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks. Watson left the Week 4 game against the Vikings due to injury, and Reed (seven catches, 139 yards, and a touchdown on eight targets) and Wicks (five catches, 78 yards, two touchdowns on 13 targets) each scored at least 24.8 PPR points. Doubs was limited to four catches for 39 yards on eight targets, but this is a great matchup since Minnesota is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, which should help all the Packers, even if Watson is healthy.
WAS Washington • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Zaccheus is only worth a look in deeper leagues if you're desperate for a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. But he just had a solid outing in Week 16 against Philadelphia, and he could carry that over to Week 17 against Atlanta. It's back-to-back revenge games for Zaccheus, who spent 2023 with the Eagles and the first four years of his career with the Falcons. Against Philadelphia, Zaccheus had five catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, and Atlanta is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. With Noah Brown (kidney) out, Jayden Daniels will hopefully lean on Zaccheus again in Week 17.
Josh Downs WR
IND Indianapolis • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It looks like Joe Flacco is going to start for the Colts after Anthony Richardson (back) missed practice all week, and Flacco has been good for Downs this season. In five games together, Downs has averaged 16.4 PPR points per game, and he had at least nine targets in each outing. The Giants have allowed 10 receivers to score at least 13.1 PPR points this season, and Downs should be considered a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Flacco starts in place of Richardson.
DAL Dallas • #3
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) is out for the rest of the season, and Jalen Tolbert (finger) is questionable for Sunday's game at Philadelphia. That could make Cooks a go-to receiver for Cooper Rush, and Cooks is worth using as a desperation No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. He has two games this season with at least seven targets, and he scored a touchdown in both, including as recently as Week 13 against the Giants. But his season high for receiving yards is 48, so limit your expectations if you start Cooks this week, even with Lamb out.
Tucker Kraft TE
GB Green Bay • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Kraft could have had a big game in Week 16 against New Orleans, but the Packers didn't need much from him in a 34-0 blowout. He still managed three catches for 63 yards on four targets, and he has now scored at least 9.5 PPR points in four of his past five games. He also did well against the Vikings in Week 4 with six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and I expect this game to be a shootout in Minnesota in Week 17. The Vikings have allowed four tight ends to score at least 8.0 PPR points in their past five games.
Zach Ertz TE
WAS Washington • #86
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Ertz had a down game in Week 16 against Philadelphia with one catch for 12 yards on two targets, but prior to suffering a concussion in Week 15 at New Orleans, he scored at least 12.5 PPR points in three games in a row. I still like Ertz as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 16 against Atlanta in Week 17. Seven tight ends have scored at least 8.2 PPR points against the Falcons this year, and Ertz should continue to be a go-to target for Jayden Daniels in this matchup.
Defense/Special Teams
Colts (at NYG)
Rams (vs. ARI)
Chargers (at NE)
Kickers
Will Reichard (vs. GB)
Tyler Bass (vs. NYJ)
Brandon McManus (at MIN)