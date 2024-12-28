Jalen McMillan WR TB Tampa Bay • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -7.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 47 REYDS 336 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.5 McMillan is hot heading into Week 17 against Carolina, and I'm willing to trust him as a borderline starter in all leagues. He had five catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in Week 16 at Dallas, and that's now 14 catches for 191 yards and four touchdowns in his past three games. He's scored at least 16.7 PPR points in each outing, and he continues to be a go-to guy for Baker Mayfield. This should be a fun game for McMillan and Mike Evans in this matchup with the Panthers.

Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 25th ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats REC 63 TAR 93 REYDS 856 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.2 Jennings and Deebo Samuel should have the chance to play well in Week 17 against the Lions, and both are worth using as borderline starters in all leagues. Jennings is due for a big game after scoring 9.1 PPR points or less in each of the past two games against the Rams and Dolphins. And Samuel is coming off his best game of the season at Miami with 25.1 PPR points, so hopefully, he'll stay hot against Detroit. The Lions are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven receivers have scored at least 14 PPR points against Detroit in the past five games. This game could be a high-scoring affair, and Jennings and Samuel should take advantage of this matchup at home.

Calvin Ridley WR TEN Tennessee

Age: 30 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -1 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 109 REYDS 857 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.7 We'll see what happens with Christian Watson (knee) in this game at Minnesota, but if he's out, then that improves the outlook for Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks. Watson left the Week 4 game against the Vikings due to injury, and Reed (seven catches, 139 yards, and a touchdown on eight targets) and Wicks (five catches, 78 yards, two touchdowns on 13 targets) each scored at least 24.8 PPR points. Doubs was limited to four catches for 39 yards on eight targets, but this is a great matchup since Minnesota is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, which should help all the Packers, even if Watson is healthy.

Olamide Zaccheaus WR WAS Washington • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL WAS -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 50 REYDS 370 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.5 Zaccheus is only worth a look in deeper leagues if you're desperate for a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. But he just had a solid outing in Week 16 against Philadelphia, and he could carry that over to Week 17 against Atlanta. It's back-to-back revenge games for Zaccheus, who spent 2023 with the Eagles and the first four years of his career with the Falcons. Against Philadelphia, Zaccheus had five catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, and Atlanta is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. With Noah Brown (kidney) out, Jayden Daniels will hopefully lean on Zaccheus again in Week 17.

Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG IND -7.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 79% YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 90 REYDS 687 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.3 It looks like Joe Flacco is going to start for the Colts after Anthony Richardson (back) missed practice all week, and Flacco has been good for Downs this season. In five games together, Downs has averaged 16.4 PPR points per game, and he had at least nine targets in each outing. The Giants have allowed 10 receivers to score at least 13.1 PPR points this season, and Downs should be considered a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Flacco starts in place of Richardson.