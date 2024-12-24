If you're reading this, that likely means you made it to the championship game, so congratulations. Now, let's finish the job.



Week 17 is a little wacky, with two Wednesday games, a Thursday game, and three Saturday games. You'll have to make sure your lineup is right, with a lot of moving parts when it comes to injuries.



For example, George Pickens (hamstring) could return for Wednesday's game against Kansas City, but Justice Hill (concussion) could be out at Houston. Unfortunately, we know Tank Dell (knee) is out for the rest of the season.



Kenneth Walker III (ankle) could miss Thursday's game at Chicago, which is obviously a huge boost for Zach Charbonnet. And, for Saturday, we'll be waiting for updates on James Conner (knee) at the Rams, Jaleel McLaughlin (quadriceps) at Cincinnati, and potentially if J.K. Dobbins (knee) can return from injured reserve at New England.



Other injuries to monitor for Sunday and Monday include the quarterback situation in Philadelphia with Jalen Hurts (concussion) and Kenny Pickett (ribs) and the quarterback situation in Cleveland with Jameis Winston (shoulder) and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (calf). Obviously, we'd love to see Hurts against Dallas and Winston against Miami.



We also have to watch what's happening with Alvin Kamara (groin) vs. Las Vegas and, Isaac Guerendo (hamstring) vs. Detroit at running back, Drake London (hamstring) at Washington, and Jaylen Waddle (knee) at Cleveland at receiver, and David Njoku (knee) vs. Miami and Cade Otton (knee) vs. Carolina at tight end.



Hopefully, you advanced with a healthy roster, but you might need to make some tweaks for the championship game in Week 17. And that's why you're here.



Good luck with your waiver moves. And good luck with your lineups in Week 17.



Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are mainly looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Josh Allen (elbow), Jalen Hurts (concussion), Kenny Pickett (ribs), Jameis Winston (shoulder), Dorian Thompson-Robinson (calf), Derek Carr (hand) and Drew Lock (shoulder).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Caleb Williams (72 percent rostered), Anthony Richardson (72 percent) and Geno Smith (71 percent). Williams has scored at least 18.1 Fantasy points in three of his past five games, including three outings with at least 26.8 points. I like him as a low-end starter in Week 17 against Seattle. ... Richardson scored 22.2 Fantasy points in Week 16 against Tennessee and has now run for at least 46 yards in four games in a row, including three rushing touchdowns over that span. He's worth using as a low-end starter in Week 17 at the Giants. ... Smith scored 27.4 Fantasy points in Week 16 against Minnesota, which was his first game with more than 20 points since Week 9. He should have the chance for another quality outing in Week 17 at Chicago, which is a plus matchup.

Add in this order:

Week 17 Waiver Priority List Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -7.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK NR ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats PAYDS 1949 RUYDS 217 TD 14 INT 9 FPTS/G 13.5 Young scored 31.1 Fantasy points against Arizona in Week 16, and he scored 25.6 points in his last meeting with Tampa Bay in Week 13. The Buccaneers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Young could be a solid replacement if you need a starter in Week 17, given the matchup. Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -4 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats PAYDS 2159 RUYDS 389 TD 16 INT 10 FPTS/G 17.7 Maye comes into Week 17 against the Chargers, having scored at least 19.5 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including 21.4 points at Buffalo in Week 16. The Chargers have allowed consecutive quarterbacks to score at least 25 Fantasy points with Baker Mayfield and Bo Nix, and Maye could be a good flier if you need a starter in Week 17. Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL Atlanta • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 15th QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats PAYDS 240 RUYDS 3 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 2.6 Penix only scored 6.4 Fantasy points in Week 16 against the Giants in his first NFL start, but he looked good and should get better in Week 17 at Washington. It will help if Drake London (hamstring) plays as expected, and we could see Penix in a shootout with fellow rookie Jayden Daniels. Two of the past four quarterbacks against the Commanders have scored at least 20.2 Fantasy points, and Penix could be a starting option in deeper leagues in Week 17. Mason Rudolph QB TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -1 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats PAYDS 1267 RUYDS 78 TD 9 INT 8 FPTS/G 16.1 Rudolph had a rough game in Week 16 at Indianapolis with 252 passing yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions, but he scored 18.4 Fantasy points. He's now reached that total in four starts in a row, including two outings with at least 21.5 points, and he gets a great matchup in Week 17 at Jacksonville. The Jaguars are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, and Rudolph is a great flier in deeper leagues based on the matchup. Jameis Winston QB CLE Cleveland • #5

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -6.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 2nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats PAYDS 2121 RUYDS 83 TD 14 INT 12 FPTS/G 13.1 With Dorian Thompson-Robinson (calf) hurt, it would be great if the Browns turn back to Winston as the starting quarterback. He was the emergency quarterback in Week 16 at Cincinnati due to a shoulder injury, but hopefully, Winston is healthy for Week 17 against Miami if given the chance to start. Winston has scored at least 19.3 Fantasy points in four of seven starts this season, including three outings with at least 29.6 points. He would be considered a low-end starter in all leagues against the Dolphins.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: James Conner (knee), Trey Benson (ankle), Alvin Kamara (groin), Kenneth Walker III (ankle), J.K. Dobbins (knee), Isaac Guerendo (hamstring), David Montgomery (knee), Justice Hill (concussion) and Jaleel McLaughlin (quadriceps).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Jaylen Warren (77 percent rostered), Javonte Williams (76 percent), Tank Bigsby (74 percent), Alexander Mattison (72 percent), J.K. Dobbins (71 percent), and Kendre Miller (69 percent). Warren scored 14.2 PPR points in Week 16 at Baltimore, and he has scored at least 9.2 PPR points in six of his past seven games. It will be hard for the Steelers to run on the Chiefs in Week 17, so Warren could help in the passing game. And he has at least four catches in three of his past six games. ... Williams scored 12.3 PPR points in Week 16 at the Chargers with McLaughlin out, and Williams had seven catches for 29 yards on 11 targets. He could be a flex option in Week 17 at the Bengals, especially if McLaughlin is out again. ... Bigsby scored a touchdown in Week 16 at Las Vegas but also lost a fumble and finished with 10.1 PPR points. He's now scored a touchdown in two of his past three games, including Week 14 at Tennessee, when he had 18 carries for 55 yards and one catch for 7 yards on one target. He faces the Titans again in Week 17 and is worth using as a flex. ... Mattison had 16 total touches (four catches on seven targets) in the first game without Sincere McCormick (ankle) in Week 16 against Jacksonville and now faces the Saints in Week 17. Mattison will continue to split carries with Ameer Abdullah, but Mattison is worth using as a flex at New Orleans. ... Dobbins could return from injured reserve in Week 17 at New England, and if that happens, he is worth starting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. He has missed the past four games with a knee injury. ... Miller was bad in Week 16 at Green Bay with eight carries for 15 yards and two catches for 16 yards on two targets, but all of the Saints were terrible on Monday night. They have a better matchup in Week 17 against Las Vegas, and Miller can be a flex if Kamara remains out.

Add in this order:

Week 17 Waiver Priority List Gus Edwards RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE LAC -4.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK 40th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats RUYDS 365 REC 3 REYDS 6 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.8 We'll see if J.K. Dobbins (knee) can return from injured reserve in Week 17 at New England, but if he remains out, then Edwards could be a flex option in all leagues. He's coming off his best game of the season in Week 16 against Denver with 14 carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns and one catch for 3 yards on two targets. He hasn't been great as the replacement for Dobbins in some tough matchups against Atlanta, Kansas City and Tampa Bay, but he does have three touchdowns in his past three games. And the matchup against the Patriots is favorable since New England is No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Ameer Abdullah RB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats RUYDS 196 REC 37 REYDS 229 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.2 Abdullah and Mattison split touches in Week 16 against Jacksonville in the first game without Sincere McCormick (ankle), with Mattison playing 57 percent of the snaps and Abdullah at 43 percent. Mattison had 16 total touches (four catches on seven targets), while Abdullah had seven carries for 38 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 47 yards on six targets. He's now scored at least 17.5 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he has 12 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets in his past two outings. I like Abdullah as a high-end flex in Week 17 at the Saints. Tyjae Spears RB TEN Tennessee • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -1 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats RUYDS 217 REC 27 REYDS 216 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.1 We'll continue to monitor the health of Tony Pollard, who has been battling an ankle injury for weeks and continues to miss practice. Pollard hasn't missed a game yet, but if he somehow sits out in Week 17 at Jacksonville, then Spears would be a top-20 Fantasy running back in all leagues. With Pollard, Spears is a flex option, especially if you think the Titans will be chasing points against the Jaguars. Tennessee has fallen behind early in each of the past two games against Cincinnati and Indianapolis, which has helped Spears play more snaps than Pollard. He has scored at least 21.6 PPR points in each of those two games, with four total touchdowns and nine catches for 126 yards on 11 targets. But he also has just 14 carries for 32 yards over that span as well. Jacksonville is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, so this is a great matchup. Trey Benson RB ARI Arizona • #33

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats RUYDS 291 REC 6 REYDS 59 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.6 There are a lot of moving parts with the Arizona backfield for Week 17. James Conner (knee) left Week 16 at Carolina, but hopefully, he can play in Week 17 at the Rams. If he's out and Benson is healthy, then I like Benson as the best replacement option for the Cardinals, but Benson missed Week 16 with an ankle injury. Benson has four games this season with at least nine total touches, and he scored at least 10.7 PPR points in two of them. If Conner and Benson are out against the Rams, then Michael Carter (1 percent rostered) would be a potential flex option in all leagues. He finished the Panthers game with five carries for 18 yards and five catches for 30 yards on five targets. Audric Estime RB DEN Denver • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 44th ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats RUYDS 252 REC 4 REYDS 14 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.1 With Jaleel McLaughlin (quadriceps) out in Week 16 at the Chargers, Estime had nine carries for 48 yards and a touchdown, which was the first of his NFL career. He did not have a target. The nine carries were the second-most this season, and he could have the chance for another quality outing against the Bengals in Week 17. Keep an eye on what happens with McLaughlin, and Estime could be a flex option in all leagues while he works in tandem with Javonte Williams against Cincinnati. Antonio Gibson RB NE New England • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -4.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 42nd ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats RUYDS 434 REC 19 REYDS 186 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.8 Gibson could start in Week 17 against the Chargers after Rhamondre Stevenson again had trouble with ball security in Week 16 at Buffalo. Stevenson lost his third fumble of the season, and he also dropped a backward pass from Drake Maye that was recovered in the end zone by the Bills. Gibson would only be a flex option at best if we knew Stevenson wasn't going to play, but it's doubtful Gibson will get the majority of touches. He has three games this season with at least 10 total touches, and he scored 11.3 PPR points, 7.3 PPR points, and 5.6 PPR points in those outings.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: Drake London (hamstring), Zay Flowers (shoulder), George Pickens (hamstring), Jaylen Waddle (knee), Christian Watson (knee), Tank Dell (knee), Chris Olave (concussion), Cedric Tillman (concussion), Xavier Legette (hip), Jalen Tolbert (finger) and Alec Pierce (concussion).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Adam Thielen (79 percent rostered), Josh Downs (78 percent), Romeo Doubs (66 percent and Rome Odunze (65 percent). Thielen has scored at least 15.3 PPR points in three of his past four games, including 23.9 PPR points in Week 13 against Tampa Bay. He plays the Buccaneers again in Week 17, and Thielen should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues. ... Downs had three catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Week 16 against Tennessee, and he's now scored at least 12 PPR points in five of his past seven games. He has a favorable matchup in Week 17 at the Giants, and Downs should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. ... Doubs had a quiet game Monday night against New Orleans with two catches for 20 yards on three targets, but he wasn't needed in a blowout win. With Watson hurt and a high-scoring game expected in Week 17 at Minnesota, Doubs can be used as a No. 3 receiver in all leagues. ... Every week, it seems like Odunze is on the verge of a big game, and he had four catches for 77 yards on seven targets in Week 16 against Detroit. He has at least six targets in eight of his past nine games, and he could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues in Week 17 against Seattle.

Add in this order:

Week 17 Waiver Priority List Jalen McMillan WR TB Tampa Bay • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -7.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 47 REYDS 336 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.5 McMillan continues to be a go-to guy for Baker Mayfield, and Fantasy managers continue to benefit. He had five catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in Week 16 at Dallas, and that's now 14 catches for 191 yards and four touchdowns in his past three games. He's scored at least 16.7 PPR points in each outing, and he should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues in Week 17 against Carolina. Dontayvion Wicks WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -1.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 65 REYDS 323 TD 5 FPTS/G 6.2 Christian Watson (knee) injured his knee Monday night against the Saints, and we'll see what his status is for Week 17 at Minnesota. If Watson is out, then Wicks can be a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in a great matchup against the Vikings, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to receivers. Watson left the Week 4 game against Minnesota, and Wicks stepped up with five catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets. Marquise Brown WR KC Kansas City • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT KC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 8 REYDS 45 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.5 Brown made his 2024 and Chiefs debut in Week 16 against Houston after being out all season with a shoulder injury, and he immediately got eight targets. It will be tough to trust him as a must-start option in Week 17 at Pittsburgh, but clearly, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid feel like Brown is ready to be an immediate contributor. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in a desperate situation in Week 17. Olamide Zaccheaus WR WAS Washington • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL WAS -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 50 REYDS 370 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.5 This could be a fun two weeks for Zaccheus when it comes to revenge games. He just played the Eagles in Week 16, and he had five catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. Zaccheus played in Philadelphia in 2023. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Atlanta, and he plays the Falcons in Week 17. Atlanta is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Zaccheus will hopefully remain a go-to target for Jayden Daniels in this matchup. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -7.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 37 REYDS 381 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.1 Coker had a quiet game in Week 16 against Arizona with two catches for 8 yards on five targets, but he should do better in Week 17 at Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Coker has 11 targets in his past two games. He's worth using as a desperation No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues, given the matchup. Parker Washington WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN JAC -1 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 44 REYDS 344 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.6 Washington had six catches for 54 yards on six targets in Week 16 at Las Vegas, and he now has at least six targets in three of his past four games. And he scored at least 11.4 PPR points in two games over that span. Now, the one game where he didn't get six targets was in Week 14 at Tennessee (he had two catches for 15 yards on two targets), but he should do better in the rematch. Parker is a good flier in deeper leagues, given the matchup with the Titans. Kayshon Boutte WR NE New England • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -4.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 56 REYDS 444 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 Boutte was a go-to receiver for Drake Maye in Week 16 at Buffalo with five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and his 20.5 PPR points were a season high. But he has at least five targets in three games in a row, and Boutte could be a desperation No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues against the Chargers in Week 17. Diontae Johnson WR HOU Houston • #18

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 63 REYDS 363 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.8 Johnson was claimed by Houston on Monday after he was released by Baltimore. He could help the Texans replace Tank Dell (knee), and he gets the chance to play the Ravens in Week 17 if he's active. It could be a fun situation for Johnson in a tremendous revenge game if you need a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries: David Njoku (knee), Cade Otton (knee), and Will Dissly (shoulder).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Zach Ertz (77 percent rostered) and Hunter Henry (72 percent). Ertz had a down game in Week 16 against Philadelphia with one catch for 12 yards on two targets, but prior to suffering a concussion in Week 15 at New Orleans, he scored at least 12.5 PPR points in three games in a row. I still like Ertz as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 16 against Atlanta. ... Henry had four catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in Week 16 at Buffalo, and he has now scored at least 9.4 PPR points in eight of his past 10 games, including six outings with at least 12.3 PPR points. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 17 against the Chargers, but it's a revenge game for Henry, who is a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 17 Waiver Priority List Chigoziem Okonkwo TE TEN Tennessee • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -1 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 63 REYDS 437 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.8 Okonkwo has suddenly become a go-to option for the Titans thanks to Mason Rudolph, and Okonkwo is worth using as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in Week 17 at Jacksonville. In his past two games against Cincinnati and Indianapolis, Okonkwo has 17 catches for 140 yards on 21 targets. The Jaguars are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and hopefully, Rudolph continues to lean on Okonkwo in Week 17. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 21st TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 76 REYDS 482 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.2 Schultz is getting hot heading into Week 17 against Baltimore, and the Texans need him with Tank Dell (knee) out. Schultz has scored at least 15.5 PPR points in two of his past three games, including catching five passes for 45 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in Week 16 at Kansas City. The Ravens are No. 11 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Schultz should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 11. Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -9.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 4th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 77 REYDS 464 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.2 Ferguson hasn't been great with Cooper Rush at quarterback for the Cowboys, but Ferguson just had nine targets in Week 16 against Tampa Bay. He finished with six catches for 40 yards, but his 10 PPR points were his best total since Week 9 at Atlanta. He hasn't scored a touchdown yet this season, but Ferguson could be a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 17 at Philadelphia if he continues to get this many opportunities from Rush against the Eagles.

Week 17 DST streamers

Dolphins (49 percent rostered) at CLE

Rams (22 percent rostered) vs. ARI

Seahawks (33 percent rostered) at CHI

Raiders (8 percent rostered) at NO

Kicker streamers

