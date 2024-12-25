We made it. It's Week 17, which is the championship week in the majority of leagues, and if you're reading this it likely means you're competing for the ultimate prize.

By now, you probably don't have many questions about your lineup. You're likely going to ride with the players who helped you get to this point, which makes sense. These are your guys, and you want to cross the finish line with the players who helped you advance.

But the key to winning a Fantasy championship, aside from luck, is playing the right matchups. So don't overlook someone on your bench who might be a better option than a struggling starter.

Remember, your opponent has a loaded roster as well, so you'll need all the points you can get. And, hopefully, you won't suffer any injuries in the middle of a game. I hope by the time we get to Monday night you're celebrating in a big way.

Congratulations on making it to the championship game. Good luck in your matchup in Week 17, and happy holidays to everyone

Start of the Week

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 22.8 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 3235 RUYDS 352 TD 27 INT 11 FPTS/G 20.4

Jayden Daniels is going to win Rookie of the Year, but Bo Nix has made it a fun race. And Nix has turned into a solid Fantasy quarterback this season, with at least one more big outing to go in Week 17.

I like Nix as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback with his matchup at Cincinnati. This is a huge game for both teams, and if the Broncos win or tie against the Bengals then they clinch a playoff spot.

A loss will make things interesting for Denver, Cincinnati and potentially Indianapolis and Miami heading into Week 18, but let's worry about this game first. And Nix has the chance to go off against the Bengals.

Cincinnati is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and five quarterbacks this season have scored at least 28.4 Fantasy points against the Bengals. Cincinnati allows an average of 22.7 Fantasy points per game to the position.

Nix has scored at least 23.4 Fantasy points in three of his past five games, and he scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in three road games in a row at Kansas City, Las Vegas and the Chargers. He's not going to be afraid of this moment.

It wouldn't surprise me if the Bengals win the game, but I'm expecting a shootout. It should be fun to watch Nix go head-to-head against Joe Burrow. And Nix likely won't be far behind in terms of production.

It's been a great rookie season so far for Nix in Fantasy and reality. And he should help Fantasy managers win a potential championship in Week 17.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -8.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 24.7 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 3920 RUYDS 308 TD 37 INT 15 FPTS/G 25.2 The last time Mayfield played the Panthers in Week 13, he was bad with 12.2 Fantasy points. Since then, he's scored at least 25 Fantasy points in three games in a row against the Raiders, Chargers, and Cowboys, and I expect him to stay hot in this matchup at home. Carolina is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and three quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 22.4 Fantasy points against the Panthers coming into Week 17. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF DET -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 4095 RUYDS 59 TD 34 INT 10 FPTS/G 23.7 Goff wasn't worried about playing outdoors in Week 16 at Chicago when he lit up the Bears for 336 yards and three touchdowns for 31.3 Fantasy points. He's now scored at least 28 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he's worth trusting in this Monday night matchup at San Francisco. The 49ers have only allowed three quarterbacks this season to score at least 20 Fantasy points, but I'm just trusting Goff at this point in the season, given how well he's played all year. Sam Darnold QB MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -1 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 3776 RUYDS 205 TD 33 INT 11 FPTS/G 22.6 Darnold went into Seattle in Week 16 and passed for 246 yards and three touchdowns and scored 28.9 Fantasy points. He's now scored at least 23.6 Fantasy points in five of his past six games, and I'm expecting him to have another solid outing in this NFC North showdown with the Packers in Week 17. He scored 26.5 Fantasy points at Green Bay in Week 4, and he should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback again in the rematch. Anthony Richardson QB IND Indianapolis • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG IND -8 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 20.3 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1814 RUYDS 499 TD 14 INT 12 FPTS/G 16.3 Richardson once again used his legs to have a solid Fantasy outing in Week 16 against Tennessee, and he should do something similar in Week 17 at the Giants. Against the Titans, Richardson ran for 70 yards and a touchdown, which is the fifth time in his past five games that he's scored at least 6.1 Fantasy points with his rushing totals alone. He has five rushing touchdowns over that span as well, and he should be able to run through the Giants defense. Now, he was only 7-of-11 passing for 131 yards, one touchdown, and one interception against the Titans, but he scored 22.2 Fantasy points. And he's hit at least that mark in three of his past five games, which is why I like him as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 17. Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 18.5 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 3271 RUYDS 442 TD 19 INT 5 FPTS/G 18.3 I liked Williams in Week 16 against Detroit, and he delivered 26.8 Fantasy points with 334 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 34 rushing yards. He's now scored at least 18.1 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, including three games with at least 26.8 points over that span. Seattle has allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 21.6 Fantasy points with Kyler Murray, Jordan Love, and Sam Darnold, and Williams is worth trusting as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in Week 17.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Stafford has been a bad Fantasy quarterback in his past two games against San Francisco and the Jets, but both of those outings were on the road in bad weather. He returns home in Week 17 against the Cardinals, and he should deliver a standout performance. In his past four home games since Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp have been healthy, Stafford has scored at least 23.2 Fantasy points three times. And the Cardinals just allowed Bryce Young to score 31.1 Fantasy points in Week 16. Stafford should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Purdy once again played well coming off a loss, and the Dolphins just beat the 49ers 29-17 in Week 16. He's now scored at least 25.1 Fantasy points in five of his past six games coming off a loss, and he should have the chance for another solid outing in Week 17 against the Lions. Detroit has allowed at least 26.8 Fantasy points to an opposing quarterback in three of its past four games, and Purdy should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Smith scored 27.4 Fantasy points in Week 16 against Minnesota, which snapped a five-game streak of him scoring fewer than 16 Fantasy points. He should stay hot in Week 17 at Chicago, and the Bears have allowed five of their past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20.9 Fantasy points. I like Smith as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in Week 17.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 15 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 3511 RUYDS 107 TD 24 INT 8 FPTS/G 18.6 I was worried about Rodgers last week against the Rams, and he struggled with 14.8 Fantasy points. I'm worried about him again in Week 17 at Buffalo, and I would only start Rodgers in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He's dealing with an MCL injury in his knee, and the Jets are placing rookie left tackle Olu Fashanu (foot) on injured reserve. The Bills just got a scare from the Patriots in a 24-21 win in Week 16 and should be re-focused in this matchup, and Rodgers is not worth trusting as a starter in one-quarterback leagues in Week 17. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 3492 RUYDS 226 TD 19 INT 11 FPTS/G 16.4 Stroud is without Tank Dell (knee) for this Christmas game, and that makes it even harder to trust Stroud against the Ravens. While he scored 20.1 Fantasy points at Kansas City in Week 16, that was his first game over 20 Fantasy points since Week 6. Baltimore also has not allowed a quarterback to score 20 Fantasy points in five games in a row, which includes matchups with Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, and Russell Wilson twice. I would only start Stroud in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 17. Cooper Rush QB DAL Dallas • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -9.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 13.1 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 1697 RUYDS 16 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 11.4 Rush has been a serviceable Fantasy quarterback since taking over for Dak Prescott (hamstring), and Rush scored at least 17.3 Fantasy points in five of his past six starts, including two outings with at least 21.9 points. But it's hard to trust him in Week 17 at Philadelphia, even though the Eagles just gave up 44.4 Fantasy points to Jayden Daniels in Week 16. Only three quarterbacks in the past 12 games against Philadelphia have scored more than 20 Fantasy points, and they were Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson, and Daniels. Rush is barely worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 17.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 3288 RUYDS 518 TD 21 INT 9 FPTS/G 19 Murray has been one of the bigger Fantasy disappointments this season, and it's tough to trust him in one-quarterback leagues in Week 17 at the Rams. He's scored 17.2 Fantasy points or less in three of his past five games, and he has four touchdowns and six interceptions over that span, with just one rushing touchdown. The Rams have held four of their past five opposing quarterbacks to fewer than 17 Fantasy points, including Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy, and Aaron Rodgers. This could be a rough game for Murray, especially since the Cardinals were just officially eliminated from the playoffs.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI SEA -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 17 RB RNK 7th YTD Stats RUYDS 453 REC 39 REYDS 289 TD 9 FPTS/G 11.2 If Kenneth Walker III (ankle) is out for Thursday's game as expected then Charbonnet is a must-start running back in all leagues. He started four games this season for Walker, and Charbonnet scored at least 13.6 PPR points in each outing, including three games with at least 17.9 PPR points. The Bears have allowed a running back to score at least 15.4 PPR points in six games in a row, with eight rushing touchdowns over that span. Charbonnet has top-10 upside in all formats if Walker is out in Week 17. Bucky Irving RB TB Tampa Bay • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -7.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 14.2 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 920 REC 41 REYDS 320 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.7 Irving was excellent as the Start of the Week in Week 16 at Dallas with 16 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 24 yards on three targets. He scored 18.2 PPR points, and he's now scored at least 17.7 PPR points in four of his past six games, with only one game below 13.3 PPR points over that span. He faced the Panthers in Week 13 and had 25 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 33 yards on three targets, and Carolina is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Rachaad White is also worth using as a sleeper in this matchup, but Irving has top-10 upside in all leagues in Week 17. Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -6.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 12.6 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 543 REC 37 REYDS 225 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 Ford did better than expected in Week 16 at Cincinnati with 24.1 PPR points, and he had 11 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 39 yards on five targets. He's now scored at least 15.5 PPR points in four of his past seven outings where Nick Chubb (foot) was either out or injured, including two in a row, and Ford is worth starting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues against the Dolphins. It's tough to run on Miami, but Ford should be heavily involved in the passing game with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback. The Dolphins have allowed 20 receptions to running backs in their past four games. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -8 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 721 REC 34 REYDS 263 TD 6 FPTS/G 11 Tracy is dealing with an ankle injury, so hopefully he's 100 percent for Sunday's game against the Colts. If he's able to play then he's worth starting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Tracy has scored at least 14.5 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he's been excellent in the passing game with Drew Lock at quarterback. In Lock's past two starts against New Orleans and Atlanta, Tracy has nine catches for 81 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. Indianapolis is No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and six running backs in the past five games against the Colts have scored at least 12.2 PPR points.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Ameer Abdullah RB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Abdullah and Mattison are both in play as potential starters this week against the Saints. They split touches in Week 16 against Jacksonville in the first game without Sincere McCormick (ankle), with Mattison playing 57 percent of the snaps and Abdullah at 43 percent. Mattison had 12 carries for 27 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 29 yards on seven targets, while Abdullah had seven carries for 38 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 47 yards on six targets. I like Abdullah slightly better than Mattison in PPR, and he's now scored at least 17.5 PPR points in three of his past five games. He also has 12 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets in his past two outings. The Saints are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and three Packers running backs just scored touchdowns against New Orleans in Week 16. Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. We'll see what happens with Jaleel McLaughlin (quadriceps) in Week 17 at Cincinnati, but if he's out again then I like Williams as a low-end starter in all leagues. In Week 16 at the Chargers with McLaughlin sidelined, Williams had four carries for 24 yards and seven catches for 29 yards on 11 targets. This game should be a shootout, and Williams will hopefully stay heavily involved in the passing game. The Bengals have allowed eight running backs to score at least 10.4 PPR points in their past five games, and Williams has the most upside of all the Denver running backs heading into Week 17. Tyjae Spears RB TEN Tennessee • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. It wouldn't surprise me if Tony Pollard has a big game this week against the Jaguars, especially if the Titans are playing with a lead. Jacksonville is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Pollard had a solid game against the Jaguars in Week 14 with 21 carries for 102 yards and two catches for 22 yards on two targets. But in the past two games, Tennessee has fallen behind early against Cincinnati and Indianapolis, which has helped Spears play more snaps than Pollard. Spears scored at least 21.6 PPR points in each of those two games, with four total touchdowns and nine catches for 126 yards on 11 targets. But he also has just 14 carries for 32 yards over that span as well. Game script matters a lot here, but Spears is worth using as at least a flex option in all leagues.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 933 REC 30 REYDS 256 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.9 If you have to use a Steelers running back in Week 17 then I would lean toward Jaylen Warren over Harris. Warren has played more snaps than Harris in each of the past three games, and Warren will likely be more involved in the passing game as usual if the Steelers are chasing points. Harris has one catch for 7 yards on two targets in his past three games, and he scored a combined 7.3 PPR points in his past two outings against the Eagles and Ravens. The Chiefs are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Harris is a risky flex option in this matchup on Christmas Day. Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 292 REC 12 REYDS 79 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 Things went from bad to worse for Pacheco in Week 16 against Houston when he was outplayed by Kareem Hunt, and now you can't trust Pacheco as even a flex in most leagues at Pittsburgh in Week 17. Since coming back from his broken leg in Week 13, Pacheco has scored 8.1 PPR points or less in all four outings. He has no touchdowns and a combined five catches for 25 yards on eight targets over that span. I'm hesitant to trust Hunt as well since the Chiefs will also use Samaje Perine on passing downs, but Hunt is the best bet as a flex if you need a Chiefs running back in this matchup on the road. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -4.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 12.8 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 800 REC 33 REYDS 168 TD 8 FPTS/G 12.6 We have an interesting situation at play with the Patriots in Week 17 since Jerod Mayo indicated Antonio Gibson could start for New England against the Chargers because of Stevenson's fumble woes. Stevenson lost his third fumble of the season in Week 16 at Buffalo, and he also dropped a backward pass from Drake Maye that was recovered in the end zone by the Bills. And just because Gibson starts that doesn't mean Stevenson won't play. The Chargers have given up some big games lately to Derrick Henry, Bijan Robinson and Bucky Irving in their past five games, and Stevenson has scored at least 12.3 PPR points in three of his past six games. But he also has 9.5 PPR points or less in three games over that span. I still like Stevenson as a flex option, but he's risky if Gibson starts in this game.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Rico Dowdle RB DAL Dallas • #23

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -9.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 14.2 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 903 REC 36 REYDS 233 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.3 Dowdle had a rough game in Week 16 against Tampa Bay with 13 carries for 23 yards and three catches for 28 yards on three targets. It snapped his three-game streak of rushing for at least 112 yards, and he had a four-game streak of scoring at least 10.8 PPR points that ended against the Buccaneers. I don't expect Dowdle to get back on track in Week 17 at Philadelphia, and he was limited to 8.6 PPR points against the Eagles in Week 10 when he had 12 carries for 53 yards and three catches for 3 yards on three targets. Philadelphia is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and the Eagles just held the Steelers and Commanders running backs to a combined 19.8 PPR points in the past two games. Dowdle is a flex option at best in most leagues in Week 17.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 16.4 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 71 TAR 119 REYDS 928 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.7 Sutton is due for a big game after two down performances, and I expect him to get back on track in Week 17 at Cincinnati. Sutton has scored a combined 22.2 PPR points in his past two games against the Colts and Chargers with just eight catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets. Prior to that, he scored at least 14.8 PPR points in six games in a row, and he should be in that range against the Bengals -- or better. Cincinnati has shut down the receivers in Tennessee and Cleveland in the past two games, but prior to that at least one receiver had scored at least 16.1 PPR points against the Bengals in seven games in a row. Sutton should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Keenan Allen WR CHI Chicago • #13

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 62 TAR 110 REYDS 694 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.3 Allen is closing the season strong, and he should remain a starter in all leagues in Week 17 against the Seahawks. He had nine catches for 141 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets in Week 16 against Detroit, and he has now scored at least 20.2 PPR points in four of his past five games. He has at least eight targets in four of his past five games, and Caleb Williams should continue to lean on Allen against Seattle. The Seahawks have allowed five receivers to score at least 13.7 PPR points in their past five games, with seven touchdowns over that span, and Allen and D.J. Moore are both worth trusting in this matchup. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -1 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 85 REYDS 806 TD 9 FPTS/G 14.8 Addison has faced the Packers three times in his career, and he scored at least 21.4 PPR points in two of those games. That includes Week 4 when he had three catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on four targets, along with a 7-yard rushing score. He comes into Week 17 having scored at least 13.3 PPR points in five of his past six games, with six touchdowns over that span, and he has 29 targets in his past three outings. Addison should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -7.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 50 REYDS 461 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.8 Thielen has scored at least 15.3 PPR points in three of his past four games, including 23.9 PPR points in Week 13 against Tampa Bay. He went off in that game with eight catches for 99 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he should have the chance for another quality performance in the rematch. The Buccaneers are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six receivers in the past five games have scored at least 12.4 PPR points against Tampa Bay. I trust Thielen as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO LV -1.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 73 TAR 110 REYDS 843 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.4 Meyers is due for a big game, and he has the chance to go off against New Orleans. The Saints are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six receivers have scored at least 12.9 PPR points against New Orleans in the past five games, with seven touchdowns. Meyers hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8, and he's combined for just 17 PPR points in his past two outings against Atlanta and Jacksonville. But prior to that he scored at least 13.7 PPR points in three games in a row and five of his past six outings, and I expect him to get back to that level of production in Week 17.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jalen McMillan WR TB Tampa Bay • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie McMillan is hot heading into Week 17 against Carolina, and I'm willing to trust him as a borderline starter in all leagues. He had five catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in Week 16 at Dallas, and that's now 14 catches for 191 yards and four touchdowns in his past three games. He's scored at least 16.7 PPR points in each outing, and he continues to be a go-to guy for Baker Mayfield. This should be a fun game for McMillan and Mike Evans in this matchup with the Panthers. Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Jennings and Deebo Samuel should have the chance to play well in Week 17 against the Lions, and both are worth using as borderline starters in all leagues. Jennings is due for a big game after scoring 9.1 PPR points or less in each of the past two games against the Rams and Dolphins. And Samuel is coming off his best game of the season at Miami with 25.1 PPR points, so hopefully he'll stay hot against Detroit. The Lions are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven receivers have scored at least 14 PPR points against Detroit in the past five games. This game could be a high-scoring affair, and Jennings and Samuel should take advantage of this matchup at home. Calvin Ridley WR TEN Tennessee

Age: 30 • Experience: 6 yrs. Ridley scored 12.9 PPR points in his first meeting with the Jaguars in Week 14, and he had seven catches for 59 yards on 12 targets in that game. I expect the Titans to feed him in his return to Jacksonville, and this could be a fun revenge game against the Jaguars. Jacksonville is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six receivers have scored at least 12.9 PPR points against the Jaguars in their past five games. Ridley has scored at least 12.3 PPR points in three of his past four starts with Mason Rudolph, and Ridley is worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 17. Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. We'll see what happens with Christian Watson (knee) in this game at Minnesota, but if he's out then that improves the outlook for Reed, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. Watson left the Week 4 game against the Vikings due to injury, and Reed (seven catches, 139 yards and a touchdown on eight targets) and Wicks (five catches, 78 yards, two touchdowns on 13 targets) each scored at least 24.8 PPR points. Doubs was limited to four catches for 39 yards on eight targets, but this is a great matchup since Minnesota is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, which should help all the Packers, even if Watson is healthy. Olamide Zaccheaus WR WAS Washington • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Zaccheus is only worth a look in deeper leagues if you're desperate for a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. But he just had a solid outing in Week 16 against Philadelphia, and he could carry that over to Week 17 against Atlanta. It's back-to-back revenge games for Zaccheus, who spent 2023 with the Eagles and the first four years of his career with the Falcons. Against Philadelphia, Zaccheus had five catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, and Atlanta is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. With Noah Brown (kidney) out, Jayden Daniels will hopefully lean on Zaccheus again in Week 17.