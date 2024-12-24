Caleb Williams, Kyler Murray, and Anthony Richardson all scored at least 22 Fantasy points in Week 16. There's a decent chance if you started them in your Fantasy Football semifinal you have a decision to make in Week 17. And there's a good chance if you're rostering one of these three quarterbacks you have accustomed to making difficult lineup decisions.

For Week 17 my favorite of the three is Murray. He's been the best of the three so far this season, with an average of 19 FPPG, and he has the longest history of starter production in Fantasy. Murray faces a Rams defense that he torched earlier this year to the tune of 34.5 Fantasy points. Of course, Murray also has the downside of six interceptions and just four passing TDs in his last five games combined. You also never know how a team is going to respond the week after being knocked out of the playoffs like Murray's Cardinals just were.

Williams is my second favorite for Week 17 as he faces Seattle on Thursday night. Since Week 12 he has been the number eight QB in Fantasy, with an average of 23.6 FPPG. He has at least 27 yards rushing in five of his last six games but still hasn't scored a touchdown on the ground all season. The 20-point implied total for his Bears on Thursday night is the lowest of these three quarterbacks and highlights the risk of starting Williams.

Speaking of risk, I'm not sure there has been a more boom/bust QB in Fantasy than Anthony Richardson this season. Last week was his fourth of the season with at least 22 Fantasy points. He also has six games with fewer than 15 Fantasy points. I wouldn't even put Richardson in the same class as Murray and Williams if it wasn't for his choice matchup against the New York Giants. That matchup is why Richardson's Colts have an implied total of 24.25, and why Richardson still ranks as a borderline top-12 QB.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

27 -- Matthew Stafford has thrown 27 passes or fewer in three of his last four games. That's not enough volume for a QB who does nothing with his legs.

-- Matthew Stafford has thrown 27 passes or fewer in three of his last four games. That's not enough volume for a QB who does nothing with his legs. 256 -- Aaron Rodgers has thrown for at least 256 yards in three straight games. If he gets a second touchdown he's a Fantasy starter.

-- Aaron Rodgers has thrown for at least 256 yards in three straight games. If he gets a second touchdown he's a Fantasy starter. 23.1 -- Patrick Mahomes has averaged 23.1 FPPG since Week 8. He's a low-end starter.

-- Patrick Mahomes has averaged 23.1 FPPG since Week 8. He's a low-end starter. 8 -- Justin Herbert had eight rush attempts last week against Denver. Hopefully his ankle is closer to 100%.

-- Justin Herbert had eight rush attempts last week against Denver. Hopefully his ankle is closer to 100%. 11 -- Anthony Richardson has scored at least 11 Fantasy points as a rusher each of the last three weeks.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT KC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 295 TD 25 INT 11 FPTS/G 20.2 Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE LAC -4 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 3243 RUYDS 252 TD 20 INT 3 FPTS/G 17.9 Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 22.8 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 3235 RUYDS 352 TD 27 INT 11 FPTS/G 20.4 Mason Rudolph QB TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -1 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 16.4 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 1267 RUYDS 78 TD 9 INT 8 FPTS/G 16.1 Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -7.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 15.9 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 1949 RUYDS 217 TD 14 INT 9 FPTS/G 13.5

QB Preview Streamers

Week 17 Streamers (QB Preview) Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -10 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 13th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats PAYDS 3511 RUYDS 107 TD 24 INT 8 FPTS/G 18.6 Rodgers busted last week but he is still my favorite streamer for Week 17 that is available in more than 40% of leagues. The passing volume has been up for the past month and the production is starting to follow. He has three straight games with at least 250 passing yards and he's thrown multiple touchdowns in three of his past five games. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -8 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats PAYDS 1949 RUYDS 217 TD 14 INT 9 FPTS/G 13.5 Young has one of the best matchups in Fantasy and has been playing good football more often than not since he regained his starting role. His 6.4 yards per attempt since Week 8 is a big improvement over what he was doing earlier in the year and he's done more with his legs as well, running for a touchdown in three of his last four games. He threw for 298 yards in Week 13 against Tampa, don't be surprised if he tops 20 points against them this week.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BUF -10 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 27.2 QB RNK 2nd YTD Stats PAYDS 3549 RUYDS 514 TD 38 INT 6 FPTS/G 27.2 We don't get Lamar Jackson on the main slate which means there's an enormous difference between Josh Allen and everyone else. He's shown us recently how massive his upside is and I'm hopeful his recent dud causes a few people to shy away from him. Allen could give you a 10-point edge on the field in cash games.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Between the Dolphins letting Fantasy managers down in Week 16 and the cold weather narrative, I would be surprised if anyone played Tagvailoa in Week 17. That sounds like the perfect time for a Dolphins stack against a Browns defense that has been hot and cold against the pass this season.

QB Preview Heath's projections

My full set of Week 17 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You'll find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 17. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.