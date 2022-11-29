Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Bellinger (eye) may be able to return to action Week 13 against Washington, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Bellinger has been out since suffering a fractured eye socket Oct. 24 against Jacksonville, though he was not placed on IR. The original timeframe for his return was estimated to be four to six weeks, and he's coming up on the tail end of that range. Though Bellinger worked catching passes last week, he didn't officially participate in any practices. He'll need to do so this week to have a chance of playing Sunday against the Commanders.