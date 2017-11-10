Kennard (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Kennard will miss his first game since the 2015 season, but the fourth-year pro hasn't posted alarming numbers this year anyway, with just 23 tackles (12 solo) and one sack through eight games. Curtis Grant will take over at strongside linebacker for the time being.

