Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday when asked whether the team is considering a potential change from Wilson as the starting quarterback said "we're evaluating everything," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wilson came down to earth after throwing for over 400 yards in Week 2, instead struggling mightily during Sunday night's 22-9 primetime loss to the Chiefs. The veteran signal-caller averaged a paltry 5.0 yards per attempt versus Kansas City, finishing the night with 160 passing yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing five times for 27 yards. After such an unconvincing showing, it's possible New York will turn away from Wilson and instead opt to give rookie Jaxson Dart or veteran backup Jameis Winston a chance to spark this offense Week 4 against the Chargers.