Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Listed as third-stringer

Moncrief is listed behind Marqise Lee, Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and D.J. Chark on the Jaguars' unofficial preseason depth chart, Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports.

While Moncrief's fully guaranteed one-year, $9.6 million contract might seem to give him the edge for a starting job, Cole was the far more productive player last season, piling up 748 receiving yards as an undrafted rookie. Moncrief still has time to make a push after missing the first week of training camp with a knee injury, but he'll also need to fend off competition for snaps from Westbrook and Chark. A deep wideout group in a run-first offense simply isn't a good recipe for fantasy production, even if Moncrief ends up getting regular snaps.