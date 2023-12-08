Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Hall (ankle) will take part in Friday's practice, adding that he expects Hall to play Sunday against the Texans, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Hall didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he'll be back on the practice field Friday. While the running back still has a chance to avoid the final injury report, especially if he practices without limitations, it's more likely that Hall will wind up with a questionable tag following Friday's practice. Saleh is optimistic that Hall will avoid his first absence of 2023 come Sunday.