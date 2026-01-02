Hall (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season finale against the Patriots after practicing in a limited fashion Friday.

After logging a 'DNP' on Wednesday, Hall was limited both Thursday and Friday before being deemed questionable for Week 18 action. If the Jets' top running back is unavailable for Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, Kene Nwangwu and Khalil Herbert would be next up for the team's carries, with Isaiah Davis (concussion) ruled out for the contest.