Hall (knee) has been been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Hall initially drew the questionable tag for Week 18 after logging back-to-back limited practices Thursday and Friday. The fourth-year running back will end up being sidelined for Sunday's regular-season finale, and with Isaiah Davis (concussion) also ruled out, the Jets' backfield duties will fall upon Khalil Herbert and Kene Nwangwu. Hall will end the 2025 season with 243 carries for 1,065 yards and four touchdowns along with 36 catches (on 48 targets) for 350 yards and one score across 16 games. He will enter the 2026 offseason as a free agent, and coming off the first 1,000-yard rushing season of his NFL career, Hall should garner plenty of interest from teams looking to upgrade its backfield, though the Jets could retain him using the franchise or transition tags.