Anzalone recorded seven tackles (four solo) and three passes defensed in Thursday's 44-30 win over the Cowboys.

Anzalone had a strong all-around performance in Thursday's win, logging at least seven stops in consecutive contests. He also had a good day in coverage, breaking up three total passes, two of which were intended for Dallas tight ends. Anzalone is having a very strong season in coverage, as his seven passes defensed matches the career high he set in 2021.