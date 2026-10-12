Anzalone recorded five total tackles (one solo) and an interception during Thursday night's 24-16 win over Dallas.

Anzalone was able to secure at least fived takedowns for the fourth time in five contests this year, but his biggest play of the game came in the fourth quarter. The linebacker was able to reel in a deflected pass from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott with 1:22 left in regulation, notching his first interception as a member of the Buccaneers. On the season, Anzalone has compiled 27 total tackles (nine solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also intercepting a pass over five contests.