Anzalone posted two solo tackles and an interception during the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Bears in Week 9.

The Buccaneers picked off Caleb Williams four times, which included Anzalone's pick late in the third quarter that set Tampa Bay up in Chicago territory. Anzalone recorded four interceptions over his first nine NFL seasons, but he's already up to four picks in 2026, three of which have come over his last two outings. He enters the Week 10 bye with 44 tackles (19 solo), including 1.0 sacks, through nine regular-season games.