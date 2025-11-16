Wright (ankle) is active for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.

In the first contest without No. 1 TE Sam LaPorta (back) after the Lions placed him on IR on Saturday, Wright will have a chance for an increased role in the offense along with Ross Dwelley for at least the next four outings. Coach Dan Campbell spoke of his trust in Wright on Friday, saying it's "sky high," per Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site. Wright managed two limited practices (Thursday/Friday) during Week 11 prep, but it won't impact his availability Sunday. Through nine games this season, he's hauled in nine of 11 targets for 71 yards and two touchdowns.