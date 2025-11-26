Wright (neck) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Packers, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Wright was held out of all three walkthroughs during Week 13 prep and thus will miss his first game of the season due to a neck injury. With Sam LaPorta (back) on injured reserve and unlikely to play again this season, Ross Dwelley will be the primary beneficiary among Lions tight ends Thursday, while Anthony Firkser and Zach Horton are candidates to be elevated from the practice squad. Wright's next chance for game action is next Thursday, Dec. 4 versus the Cowboys.