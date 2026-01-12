Wyatt (ankle) expects to be ready for training camp as he recovers from a broken fibula and torn ligament in his ankle, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wyatt was placed on injured reserve Dec. 5 due to an ankle injury, and the details of his injury have been revealed following the Packers' elimination from the postseason at the hands of the Bears in the wild-card round. The 2022 first-round pick is expected to reprise his role as a key player along the interior of Green Bay's defensive line in 2026 while playing on the fifth-year option in his rookie contract.