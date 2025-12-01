Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Monday that Wyatt (ankle) will miss the remainder of the season, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Wyatt suffered a fractured ankle in last Thursday's Thanksgiving win over the Lions. He'll wrap up the 2025 season with 27 tackles (15 solo), including 4.0 sacks, seven QB hits and two pass breakups across 10 contests. Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson will need to step into larger roles up front on the defensive line.