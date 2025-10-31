Wyatt (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Panthers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Wyatt has been working through a knee issue since Week 4 and was limited in practice all week due to the injury, but the 2022 first-rounder has been given the green light to play Sunday. Wyatt has accumulated eight tackles (four solo), including 2.0 sacks, and two pass defenses across five regular-season games.