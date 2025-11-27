Wyatt (ankle) was carted off during the fourth quarter of Thursday's 31-24 win over the Lions, Christopher Kuhagen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wyatt stayed down on the field before being carted off due to an apparently significant injury, and the Packers quickly ruled him out to return. The 2022 first-round pick suffered the injury on a play that resulted in a key third-down sack of Jared Goff by Micah Parsons, which forced Detroit to settle for a field goal despite driving down to the red zone. Karl Brooks (ankle) and Nazir Stackhouse will step into expanded roles if Wyatt misses time.