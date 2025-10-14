Evans played 39 of the Panthers' 67 snaps on offense and hauled in a 21-yard reception on his lone target in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Cowboys.

For the third game in a row, the rookie fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame served as Carolina's No. 2 tight end behind Tommy Tremble while usual starter Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle) was sidelined once again. Evans had come through with touchdowns in the previous two contests, and though he didn't find paydirt Sunday, his 21-yard catch was the Panthers' third-longest play of the day and helped set up a field goal in the first quarter. Despite making a bit of splash in his backup role the past three games, Evans is still likely to see his playing time take a hit if Sanders is back in action Week 7 against the Jets.