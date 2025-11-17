Evans caught both of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 30-27 overtime win over the Falcons.

Prior to the Week 11 win, Evans hadn't recorded a catch since the Week 7 win over the Jets, receiving just one target during that stretch. He logged 29 offensive snaps during Sunday's win but still operated as the Panthers' No. 3 tight end, playing behind Tommy Tremble (42 snaps) and Ja'Tavion Sanders (37 snaps). Evans is likely to remain a limited offensive role for the Week 12 matchup against the 49ers.