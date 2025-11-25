Evans failed to catch his lone target in Monday night's 20-9 loss to the 49ers.

The rookie from Notre Dame operated as Carolina's third-string tight end in the Week 12 loss. He's now accumulated 11 receptions on 15 targets for 118 yards and two touchdowns through the team's first 12 games. Expect Evans to remain a minimal portion of Carolina's offensive game plan in the Week 13 matchup against the Rams.