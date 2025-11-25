Panthers' Mitchell Evans: No catches Monday night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Evans failed to catch his lone target in Monday night's 20-9 loss to the 49ers.
The rookie from Notre Dame operated as Carolina's third-string tight end in the Week 12 loss. He's now accumulated 11 receptions on 15 targets for 118 yards and two touchdowns through the team's first 12 games. Expect Evans to remain a minimal portion of Carolina's offensive game plan in the Week 13 matchup against the Rams.
More News
-
Panthers' Mitchell Evans: Logs 28 yards vs. Falcons•
-
Panthers' Mitchell Evans: Returns to game•
-
Panthers' Mitchell Evans: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Panthers' Mitchell Evans: No receptions in Week 8•
-
Panthers' Mitchell Evans: Nabs 21-yard reception•
-
Panthers' Mitchell Evans: Catches first TD in Week 4•