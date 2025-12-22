Evans caught all three of his targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers.

The rookie from Notre Dame paced the Panthers' tight-end corps in receptions, targets and yards during Sunday's divisional win. He's been an important part of Carolina's offense as both a blocker and receiver this season, appearing in all 15 games and catching 17 of 21 targets for 161 yards and two touchdowns. His role may continue to grow in the Panthers' Week 17 matchup against the Seahawks.