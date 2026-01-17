The Patriots elevated Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's divisional-round matchup versus the Texans, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Johnson rejoined New England's practice squad earlier in the week after rushing for 25 yards on 13 carries across seven games with the team earlier in the season. The 29-year-old could serve as the team's No. 3 running back, as Terrell Jennings has been ruled out with a concussion.